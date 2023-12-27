(Video) Jota reveals conversations on bench before scoring cameo at Burnley

Liverpool fans were delighted to see Diogo Jota first return from injury and then end the frustration at Turf Moor with a much-needed second goal.

Speaking with LFCTV, the Portuguese forward revealed: “We were contemplating on the bench as well.

“Because these are the type of games when you are 1-0 up, you have chances, you miss them and you score then it’s disallowed for offside or a foul, and you just feel ‘we need this second goal’ because they will believe, they are playing at home, it’s Burnley and they are able to score.

READ MORE: (Video) “We are top of the table” – Gakpo on the table-topping Reds

“They had a couple of chances as well but fortunately for us we were the ones scoring that second goal and it was decisive.”

Sometimes it can help an attacking players to sit on the bench and watch the game slowly open up before they make their impact in the closing moments.

Now that we have five fit forwards in our ranks again, it’s up to the two who start on the bench to do what our No.20 did and try to prove why they should be given the nod in the next game.

You can watch Jota’s comments via LFCTV Go:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman