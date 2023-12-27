(Video) Klopp on the Asia Cup, as Wataru Endo is set to miss several games

Liverpool fans have been delighted to see the improvement in performances from Wataru Endo but nobody has been more impressed than Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking after our victory over Burnley, the boss said: “I love his game, I have to say it’s a bit of a shame how he found his feet and now he goes to the Asia Cup.

“But that’s how it is, it’s fine but what a boy and what a player”.

The absence of Alexis Mac Allister has meant that we have really needed our No.3 to step up and he’s more than done that for the Reds.

After starting the last five games in such a short period of time, it shows how reliable the Japanese midfielder has been and how much we will miss him.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Endo (from 5:23) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

