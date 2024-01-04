(Video) Shearer calls Klopp ‘annoying’ as embarrassing Liverpool vendetta continues

Alan Shearer is a Newcastle United supporter but it seems that this allegiance has meant that his heart is now ruling his head with his latest Jurgen Klopp outburst.

After first complaining about Diogo Jota’s ‘dive’, the 53-year-old said about our manager on ‘The Rest Is Football’: “however you want to describe him, I mean, his attitude on the side of the pitch can be annoying at times.”

There was praise for our boss afterwards from the Geordie but it seems that he couldn’t help but try and get a sly dig on the German.

It’s quite clear that some people can’t handle watching their team lose and try to hang on to any possible reason that can take attention away from the fact that we were just the better team.

You can watch Shearer’s comments on Klopp (from 12:15) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

