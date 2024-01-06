(Video) Liverpool squad give Alexis Mac Allister new nickname: sing his new song in training

There are many reasons why new nicknames start and it seems clear that the Liverpool players have handed a new one to Alexis Mac Allister.

Thanks to the ‘Inside Training’ video on the club’s YouTube account, we can see that the rest of the squad have started referring to the Argentine as ‘Super Mario’.

The video is question also features the players signing the classic song attributed to the Nintendo video game character.

We may never know why our No.10 is now being likened to an Italian plumber but hopefully one day we discover the full story!

You can watch the Mac Allister and Mario songs (from 21:50) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

