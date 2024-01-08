(Video) Fans won’t believe what Ben White got away with against Liverpool

Curtis Jones had Liverpool fans howling after sending Ben White to the shops with a classy bit of skill against Arsenal last night.
But it was the Englishman’s atrocious handling of the Reds midfielder that also caught the eyes – rightly inspiring @Andrew_Heaton to tweet: “In what world isn’t this a yellow btw?”
We’re not quite sure how on earth the former Brighton & Hove Albion managed to avoid a booking for this.
Was the on-pitch official feeling sorry for the hosts at the time?
Ah well. Up the Reds!
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the BBC:
In what world isn’t this a yellow btw? https://t.co/vj5eRJmfqf
— Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) January 7, 2024