(Video) Jota shows off heading prowess as he leaves Saliba lost in the box

Diogo Jota doesn’t surprise anyone anymore with his heading ability but even against Arsenal he managed to show off how great he is in the air.

Not only did our No.20 spring into the air to an impressive height, he also out-jumped William Saliba whilst doing so.

Given how much everyone is raving about the central defender, this makes it even more impressive from the Portuguese attacker.

It was painfully unlucky not to find the back of the net and it was only the crossbar that saved a hapless Aaron Ramsdale who was well beaten.

You can watch the Jota header (from 0:52) below:

