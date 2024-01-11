Ruddock says LFC man is ‘one of the best in the world’ but says he wants ‘to give him a kick up the backside’

Neil Ruddock believes that one Liverpool ace is ‘one of the best in the world’ but has explained why he wants ‘to give him a kick up the backside’.

Since joining the Reds from Southampton in 2018 Virgil van Dijk has become recognised as one of the best defenders in the world and has helped Jurgen Klopp’s side win every major trophy possible.

The Netherlands international is renowned for his relaxed style of play but that’s something that infuriates former Liverpool man Ruddock.

“I’ve watched a lot of him and I think he’s one of those players that has to be cool,” Ruddock told talkSPORT (via Rousing The Kop). “He looks cool when he plays, he doesn’t get flustered. Sometimes when I watch him I want to give him a kick up the backside. I want him shouting. I want him effing and blinding at other players.

“I think he’s just one of those natural cool characters and he takes it on a bit. He doesn’t get flustered and I think that’s just the way he plays. I do agree that with the injury he did have, he’s not going to be the player he was but he’s still one of the best in the world for me but I sometimes I think he’s just too cool. I want him to lose his temper, I want him to get the hump.”

Our No. 4 has looked back to his exceptional best this term and it’s therefore no coincidence that Liverpool have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League this season (18) and are still challenging on all four fronts.

It is true that the former Celtic man never really looks phased and always remains calm but that shouldn’t be a criticism.

Van Dijk has his own style of play and he’s been extremely successful during his career so there’s no reason for him to change how he plays and operates.

He’s the leader of the team and wears the armband following Jordan Henderson’s departure in the summer – let’s hope he can lift some silverware this term!

