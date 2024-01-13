(Video) ‘Fantastic idea’ – Calls grow for Eriksson to manage Liverpool in LFC Legends match

There have been growing calls for Sven-Goran Eriksson to be given the opportunity to manage Liverpool for the LFC Legends match at Anfield in March.

The annual charity fixture sees Ajax coming to Merseyside in a couple of months’ time, and there’s an increasing clamour on social media for the former England boss to fulfil (in part) one of his biggest dreams.

The 75-year-old – who was diagnosed with terminal cancer this week and has a year to live at ‘best’ – has admitted that he ‘always wished’ to manage the Reds, having been a long-time supporter of the club.

Speaking on Sky News, John Gibbons of The Anfield Wrap said that it’d be a ‘fantastic’ touch to see Eriksson leading out the LFC Legends this year, despite the role being earmarked for Sir Kenny Dalglish.

The podcaster stated: “We’ve got a Legends game coming up in March. It raises a lot of money every year for the fantastic LFC Foundation, and maybe there’s a role there to manage that team.

“It might be a Legends game but it’s always close to a full house at Anfield. Ajax are coming over so it’s a big occasion. A lot of great ex-players play and it’s a wonderful occasion. You lead the teams out under the This Is Anfield sign. They play You’ll Never Walk Alone so it’ll feel like the closest thing [to managing the first team].

“I’ve seen quite a few Liverpool fans mention that [Eriksson managing LFC Legends team] and I think it’s a fantastic idea. It’s not my idea but it’s one I’ve seen and I think it’d be absolutely brilliant.

“Kenny Dalglish normally does it but he’s done it loads of times! I’m sure he’ll be quite happy to pass it on to Sven because he’s such a fantastic, popular football man throughout the country. I’m sure everyone would love to see him do it. It’s always a wonderful occasion and I’m sure that’d make it even more so.”

If Sir Kenny is happy to step aside and allow Eriksson to manage the LFC Legends this year, the Swede will absolutely be assured of an emotional reception at Anfield for the charity fixture in March.

It’d be wonderful if the 75-year-old is given that opportunity as he continues his terminal battle against cancer.

You can view Gibbons’ comments below, via @SkyNews on X (formerly Twitter):