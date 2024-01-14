Journo says ‘keep an eye on Liverpool’ in race for 22-y/o’s signature; he ‘wants’ European football

Supporters have been urged to ‘keep an eye on Liverpool’ in the race for Michael Olise’s signature this summer.

That’s the verdict of journalist Ben Jacobs who believes Manchester United and Chelsea could also show their interest in the Crystal Palace winger.

Despite Palace’s struggles this term the 22-year-old is enjoying a strong campaign with five goals and one assist in nine Premier League games.

The France U21 international was close to joining Chelsea in the summer but that move fell through and the ex-Reading man instead signed a new deal at Selhurst Park.

“I don’t see anyone succeeding (or even necessarily trying) in signing Michael Olise this window, but there could well be a battle for his signature over the summer when a release clause, in his new contract, kicks in,” Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT. “The clause is higher than his old and complicated £35m one which Chelsea tried to trigger over the summer only to see Olise pen a new contract. It’s too early to say if Chelsea will return, but I would keep an eye on Liverpool and Manchester United.

“Olise is having a superb season so far and a summer exit from Palace could be a real possibility because he wants to play European football. The extension at Palace wasn’t necessarily signed to stay long term so much as protect all parties, and raise the release clause because the previous one was set at a bit of a bargain.”

Olise operates on the right wing and has the tendency to cut inside onto his favoured left foot.

If he was to complete a move to Liverpool he would have to settle for a spot behind Mo Salah in the pecking order but at 22 years of age he could learn a lot from the Egyptian King to set him in good stead for the remainder of his career.

It remains to be seen whether clubs in Saudi Arabia will continue their interest in our No. 11 in the summer which means a move for the Palace No. 7 would make even more sense.

Reports have suggested that Liverpool are willing to splash £60m on the London-born talent but we’ll just have to wait and see whether that sort of money will be put towards strengthening other areas of the squad.

We’re pretty well stocked at the top end of the pitch at the moment but reinformcents in both full-back positions and in central defence are required.

