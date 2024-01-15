‘This is the feeling’: Fabrizio Romano reacts to rumours Liverpool want to sign Michael Olise

Fabrizio Romano has called for patience around the Michael Olise transfer story, with the Crystal Palace forward set to stay put in London this January.

The summer window, however, could be a very different story for the 22-year-old.

“Olise to Liverpool? Guys, Olise is going nowhere in January. This is the feeling at least today,” the Italian journalist spoke on Kick. “In the summer, it could be different it could be different because he has a release clause. So, in that case, the story could be different for Olise.”

The Merseysiders are said to be joined in their interest by Chelsea and Manchester United. It also remains unclear whether Manchester City will revive their links after a failed attempt in the summer.

READ MORE: ‘Grave concerns’: Liverpool CR mayor issues sharp response to Premier League charges against Everton

READ MORE: Madrid chief Florentino Perez speaks out on Kylian Mbappe amid Liverpool transfer rumours

A summer move is more likely

Whilst seeing Liverpool sign a forward in winter window wouldn’t necessarily be the most shocking thing in the world (cough, cough Cody Gakpo, cough cough Luis Diaz), it seems a little unlikely at this stage.

The Merseysiders will need to conduct some level of future planning over the next two windows, of course. Especially with Mo Salah’s future still far from certain.

History tells us the club would much rather run down the Egyptian’s contract than see him sold off this summer.

With only Saudi Arabia capable of providing the kind of ludicrous fee to turn Liverpool’s head, it’s difficult to imagine the project being tempting enough to prise our No.11 away from Merseyside.

Either way, it looks like we’ll have to be patient on both fronts!

🚨EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Signing Summerville over Bakayoko makes more sense, the young LFC star who could save Reds a fortune, January window latest and much more!