Mo Salah named the worst captain in Egyptian history by angry TV personality

Mo Salah is widely regarded as one of the best players in Africa, never mind just Egypt but one Egyptian has fired a tirade of abuse at the attacker.

Taking to X, Tarek Shaaban wrote: ‘He has no spirit, he has no personality, he has no artistic influence (except in a few moments), he does not like to defend on the field, and he is afraid for his feet..

‘Mohamed Salah is the worst captain and worst star in the history of the Egyptian national team.’

The TV personality in the African nation clearly has a vendetta against our Egyptian King and has made a very public statement about his talents.

Whether this is just an attempt to get attention should also be considered but it’s crazy that anyone can think the 31-year-old is anything but the very best player his country has ever seen.

Add onto this that he once again scored for the Pharaohs, with his 97th minute penalty securing a much-needed point against Mozambique, it makes this all even more ridiculous.

Games against Cape Verde and Ghana could prove sterner tests for the team though and we may well get Jurgen Klopp’s (tongue-in-cheek) wishes of an early elimination.

Let’s hope that, at the very least, the former Roma man proves his haters wrong and continues to make a big impact for his side.

You can view the post about Salah via @tarek_shaaban96 on X:

ماعندهوش روح ماعندهوش شخصية ماعندهوش تأثير فني (إلا في لحظات معدودة) مابيحبش يدافع في الملعب وبيخاف على رجليه.. محمد صلاح أسوأ قائد وأسوأ نجم في تاريخ منتخب مصر. pic.twitter.com/L3SaIqzj1L — Tarek (@tarek_shaaban96) January 14, 2024

