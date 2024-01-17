‘Last steps’: Ex-Liverpool player now a medical away from joining second club in five months

Jordan Henderson is now understood to be mere moments away from a switch to the Eredivisie with Ajax.
Fabrizio Romano reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Dutch outfit is working on ‘the final details’ of a deal with a medical ‘expected to take place before the weekend’.
🔴⚪️ Ajax are working right now on the final details of Jordan Henderson deal.
It’s about last steps and then Ajax will plan for Jordan’s travel to Amsterdam.
🩺 Medical still expected to take place before the weekend.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2024
This follows an unsuccessful move to Saudi Arabia in the summer, just under six months ago, departing Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.
READ MORE: ‘I fear’: Gary Lineker responds to claim Victor Osimhen’s is Africa’s best player
READ MORE: Liverpool ‘interested’ in winger who once had a trial with them; City group & Red Bull want him – report
What an absolute mess
It’s hard not to feel a little aggrieved by our former skipper’s frankly atrocious behaviour in recent months.
After helping secure our first league title in over three decades – not to mention countless additional honours – the now 33-year-old opted to call time on his Anfield career in favour of the riches of the Middle East.
Whilst we’ve nothing against a once fantastic servant of the club sailing off into the sunset after giving everything to the cause, it’s hard to understand Henderson’s abandonment of the LGBTQI+ cause only to stay what may turn out to be six months with Al-Ettifaq.
Was it worth it, Jordan?
Now, having long since made his bed, the Champions League winner has decided his silk sheets aren’t quite fine enough,
What a mess. What an absolute mess.
🚨EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Signing Summerville over Bakayoko makes more sense, the young LFC star who could save Reds a fortune, January window latest and much more!