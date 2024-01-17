‘Last steps’: Ex-Liverpool player now a medical away from joining second club in five months

Jordan Henderson is now understood to be mere moments away from a switch to the Eredivisie with Ajax.

Fabrizio Romano reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Dutch outfit is working on ‘the final details’ of a deal with a medical ‘expected to take place before the weekend’.

This follows an unsuccessful move to Saudi Arabia in the summer, just under six months ago, departing Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

What an absolute mess

It’s hard not to feel a little aggrieved by our former skipper’s frankly atrocious behaviour in recent months.

After helping secure our first league title in over three decades – not to mention countless additional honours – the now 33-year-old opted to call time on his Anfield career in favour of the riches of the Middle East.

Whilst we’ve nothing against a once fantastic servant of the club sailing off into the sunset after giving everything to the cause, it’s hard to understand Henderson’s abandonment of the LGBTQI+ cause only to stay what may turn out to be six months with Al-Ettifaq.

Was it worth it, Jordan?

Now, having long since made his bed, the Champions League winner has decided his silk sheets aren’t quite fine enough,

What a mess. What an absolute mess.

