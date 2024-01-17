Liverpool ‘interested’ in winger who once had a trial with them; City group & Red Bull want him – report

Liverpool may be regretting not adding Momodou Sonko to their books back in 2017.

The Reds are said to be interested in the now 18-year-old winger – who once had a trial with the club – alongside Red Bull, Bologna and the City Football Group are ‘interested’ in the player.

This comes courtesy of Bence Bocsak’s exclusive with Rousing the Kop, as shared in a tweet below.

Contract expires in 2025

The teenager, who features primarily on the left wing, has just over a year remaining on his contract with BK Hacken.

He’s enjoyed a relatively prolific breakthrough campaign in Europe, registering five goal contributions in 13 appearances (goal or assist every 112.6 minutes).

That’s following an impressive domestic showing in the Swedish top-flight last year, amassing 17 goal contributions in 29 games (goal or assist every 91.7 minutes).

It’s worth highlighting that Sonko has featured on the opposing wing on occasion, which would surely hint at a potential versatility we could look to encourage.

