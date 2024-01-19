Liverpool injury latest & return dates as Klopp faces anxious four-man wait

Jurgen Klopp provided some positive news over the recovery efforts of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Neil Jones relayed the Liverpool manager’s comments from his latest pre-match presser on X (formerly Twitter), with the group ‘all close’ but set to miss the upcoming tie against Bournemouth.

Klopp says he doesn't expect any injured players back for Bournemouth, but Trent/Robertson/Szoboszlai/Tsimikas all "close", and some could train next week.#LFC 🔴 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 19, 2024

The Scotland international was recently spotted out on the training ground, sharing a positive post over his potential full return to social media.

Whether the likes of our vice skipper and Co. are among the potential returnees for our cup games down the line remains to be seen.

Liverpool can get on just fine without

It goes without saying that the loss of one of our chief creators in Trent Alexander-Arnold is a huge blow.

That said, the performance of young Conor Bradley in his stead must surely offer some reassurance ahead of our upcoming trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Likewise, we’re fortunate to possess no-nonsense utility man Joe Gomez and a wealth of options in midfield to plug gaps where necessary.

That’s not to undersell the challenge of facing an in-form Cherries outfit, not to mention former striker Dominic Solanke.

As ever, there’s no such thing as an easy three points.

