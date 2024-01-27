Lucas Leiva’s four-word reaction to devastating Klopp news; everyone feels the same

Jurgen Klopp is, and always will be, so loved by everyone associated with Liverpool and the words of one of his former players shows this better than anything most fans could say.

Reacting to the news (as if you need reminding) that the German will stand down as boss at the end of the season, Lucas Leiva took to social media to send a message.

Writing on X, the Brazilian said: ‘You will be missed !! ❤️❤️❤️’ and it was a simple but poignant message from the former midfielder.

It certainly is an understatement from the man who played under our current manager at Anfield and will know better than most, the impact he’s had at the club.

The 56-year-old has already requested that we hold off our gushing messages of love until he actually leaves Merseyside this summer and so there hasn’t been too many as of yet.

There is plenty of time for us all to gather our thoughts and ensure that the correct send-off is given to a man who has made our lives so much better in recent years.

Now, we must focus on helping the current squad to be able to ensure he has the perfect send-off on the pitch and that we win as many trophies as possible.

An unparalleled four-trophy haul is possible and why shouldn’t we believe, after all the first message we were ever given from the boss was to stop doubting in this team.

You can view Lucas’ message to Klopp via @LucasLeiva87 on X:

