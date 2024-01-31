(Video) ‘I love that’ – Rio Ferdinand impressed by Van Dijk’s ice-cool reply to one question

Rio Ferdinand was impressed by Virgil van Dijk’s ice-cool reply to a potentially thorny introductory question when interviewing the Liverpool captain prior to tonight’s clash against Chelsea.

The Dutchman sparked speculation over his future at Anfield when, in the wake of Jurgen Klopp announcing that he’ll be leaving at the end of the season, the defender admitted he was unsure whether he’d still be with the Reds after the 56-year-old departs.

Van Dijk subsequently sought to clarify the matter by saying that he’s ‘100% committed’ to LFC and had his original comments taken ‘out of context’.

Speaking to the Liverpool skipper for TNT Sports, Ferdinand asked the leading question that the 32-year-old ‘must be pleased’ to put the matter ‘to bed’.

The Reds’ number 4 unflinchingly replied that he’s ‘too focused on tonight’s game’, with the ex-England defender then saying ‘I love that!’.

The Kop’s chant in adoration of Van Dijk contains the line ‘calm as you like’, a phrase which sums up his reply to Ferdinand and shows that he’s not interested in any hyperbolic speculation as to his future when there’s potentially four trophies to be won this season!

You can view the exchange between the two below, via @footballontnt on X (formerly Twitter):