(Video) Kompany heaps praise on Jurgen Klopp ahead of final Liverpool clash with German

Jurgen Klopp’s departure from Liverpool doesn’t just affect the Reds but the whole Premier League and Vincent Kompany has been talking about our boss.

Speaking with the media ahead of the game at Anfield, the Belgian said: “It’s been one of the privileges of this league, facing all these great managers and seeing the quality of their work and the quality of their players. But at the same time, measuring yourself against it.

READ MORE: (Video) Vincent Kompany on how to win at Anfield as he prepares for first visit as manager

“It’s something I’m looking forward to again, for sure. Just from playing against his team, for a good chunk of that 20 years he’s been a manager, because it started in Germany for me when I was playing for Hamburg. Who he is as a person has always lived in every team he’s coached.

“That’s something I’ve seen for 20 years.”

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp hints Mac Allister position change with return of Endo to Liverpool squad

It’s nice to see the respect that every other coach has for the 56-year-old and, although it’s going to affect us a lot more than anyone else, his departure is going to have a real impact on the league.

In the 37-year-old at Turf Moor, we’ve seen one of the next generation of younger gaffers start to make a name for themselves and perhaps that’s something we’ll see first hand in the new campaign.

You can watch Kompany’s comments on Klopp (from 7:45) via Burnley Football Club on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment