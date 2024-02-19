‘Not cruciate damage’: Further Jota fitness updates provided as season-ending injury is avoided – report

Diogo Jota’s injury against Brentford was a massive blow for all Liverpool supporters and players, with everybody eagerly awaiting news on how serious the problem is.

Writing for the Liverpool ECHO, Paul Gorst reported: ‘the injury is not cruciate damage and Jota is hopeful of playing some part in the final weeks of the Klopp era’.

This is somewhat positive, as it means the concerns over not seeing our No.20 again in this campaign are alleviated but it’s still a big blow to know that the striker will be out for such a long time.

As well as wanting to help ensure Jurgen Klopp is provided with a perfect silverware-laden ending to his Anfield story, the former Wolves man will be eager to ensure he’s able to partake in this summer’s Euros.

Given injury was the reason the 27-year-old missed the Qatar World Cup, it would be a real kick in the teeth to miss another international tournament.

Although this is far from where our concerns will be, in order to be selected by Roberto Martinez for the national team – a comeback for the Reds may be necessary.

Let’s hope that, if this does prove to be a correct update, we can see the Portuguese international back on the pitch as soon as possible and hopefully helping us at a crucial part of the campaign.

There’s a lot of football between now and then but fingers crossed there’s no more injuries.

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment