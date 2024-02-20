(Video) Klopp gushes over former Liverpool boss and hits out at fans

It was a press conference that involved many subjects for Jurgen Klopp and him targeting fans was probably not something many expected.

Speaking about Roy Hodgson leaving Crystal Palace, the 56-year-old said: “I think I said a couple of times I don’t really understand why he is still doing the job! With my situation he’ll probably understand a bit better, but I don’t understand what he is doing!

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp’s first two words of his Luton press conference should worry Liverpool fans

“One of the greatest I ever met, definitely, for that long time in the business [he is a] human full of experience. [He] trend-set in the beginning; he kept his idea.

“It’s always like this when it’s not going well. That’s the problem in our business then people forget a little bit how good the times were before.

“I think Crystal Palace could be like that if there were some supporters who were shouting for him to get the sack. They definitely forgot how good a job he did in the few times when he was there.”

READ MORE: (Video) “You would be surprised”: Klopp makes bold Mac Allister prediction amid tactical tweak

It’s testament to the clear respect that German has for the former Anfield boss that he’s so willing to not only publicly praise the 76-year-old but also provide the Crystal Palace fans with a stern word.

The respect for the former England gaffer throughout the game is clear and even though his spell on Merseyside was the worst of his career, you can’t argue with his longevity and reputation.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Hodgson (from 4:33) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment