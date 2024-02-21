The six teenagers that Jurgen Klopp could call upon in Luton crisis – Paul Joyce

Liverpool fans are in the midst of an injury crisis that has seldom been seen before and now Jurgen Klopp will be forced to dip into our academy reserves, in order to field a team against Luton Town.

As reported by Paul Joyce for The Times, these should include: ‘The teenagers Bobby Clark, Kaide Gordon and James McConnell have already played for the first team this term and were namechecked by Klopp on Tuesday, along with the untried 18-year-olds Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns, as well as [Trey] Nyoni, a midfielder who was signed from Leicester City in September.’

Three options who have first-team minutes under their belts and three who are looking for their first chances on the pitch – an interesting proposition for the boss.

READ MORE: International manager confirms Liverpool’s worst injury fears ahead of title clash – report

With Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota all seemingly out for the clash with the newly promoted side, it’s our strike-force that may well need the most reinforcement.

This should provide Kaide Gordon and Jayden Danns with the best chance of getting on the pitch at Anfield, although Harvey Elliott is most likely to play up front with Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

Injuries are part of football and as frustrating as they may be, they always provide opportunities to other players and it’s up to them to make the most of their chance.

READ MORE: Paul Joyce: Major injury blow as two more join Liverpool’s ‘ever-expanding injury list’

We’ve seen in Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley in this campaign that you can trust what we have in Kirkby and why not continue to believe in the youngsters?

Fingers crossed we don’t need them for long but this is an amazing chance for a new hero to stamp their mark on the squad.

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment