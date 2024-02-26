(Video) Klopp asks Dalglish ‘can you play on Wednesday’ in heartwarming clip

Liverpool are the Carabao Cup winners and one moment after the game made it even sweeter as Jurgen Klopp and Sir Kenny Dalglish were captured having a lovely conversation.

It started with the German asking our club legend, “Can you play on Wednesday?” to which the Scot replied: “Aye!”

READ MORE: (Video) Watch what Wataru Endo did to Moises Caicedo during Carabao Cup clash

It’s a short video but one that shows the mutual respect that two icons of our football club have for each other.

There’s still a lot more to be won this season but the 56-year-old has already established himself in Anfield folklore, alongside the legends we’ve seen in the history of the Reds.

You can watch the video of Klopp and Dalglish via @ynwa__97 on X:

What a sight, King Kenny enjoying a heartfelt and joyous moment with Klopp🤩#LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/3uA21ntCRA — Gopi (@ynwa__97) February 25, 2024

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment