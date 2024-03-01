(Video) Alexis Mac Allister spotted with breathing apparatus in potentially worrying video as injury problems continue

Liverpool’s squad is currently ravaged by injuries and Alexis Mac Allister is among those hoping to be fit for the game with Nottingham Forest.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, the World Cup winner looked to be carrying out his own recovery inside an oxygen tank and wearing breathing apparatus.

Some may worry seeing the 25-year-old in this state but it does seem like it’s all being done in an effort to ensure that he’s ready for the next Premier League game.

Let’s hope that Jurgen Klopp doesn’t have any further fitness concerns, as he tries to patch a team together for a trip to the City Ground.

You can watch Mac Allister in the oxygen tank via alemacallister on Instagram:

📲 | Alexis Mac Allister on instagram: pic.twitter.com/ZWtgfv1G9A — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 1, 2024

