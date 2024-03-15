Jurgen Klopp’s next managerial job may already be planned out for him

Jurgen Klopp’s pathway to a role with the German national team may have become more clear in recent days.

The DFB are understood to be willing to ‘accommodate his desires to have a sabbatical from the game’ in order to help tempt the 56-year-old into the head coach position.

“The former Borussia Dortmund and Mainz head coach has indicated that he needs a break from the professional game and will take some time away from football,” Steve Kay reported for Football Transfers.

“The DFB understands Klopp’s position but is so keen to see him take the job that it is willing to accommodate his desire to have a sabbatical from the game.

“Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is one example of a manager who has taken time away from football only to come back rejuvenated, and the hope is that Klopp will do the same.

“As such, the DFB are willing to wait for Klopp, who FootballTransfers understands is desperate to coach the national team one day.”

It currently remains unclear whether Julian Nagelsmann will remain in the position beyond the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Could Jurgen Klopp be the next manager of Germany?

It’s hard to image Klopp completely ending his relationship with football after his planned sabbatical.

Whether a club job would appeal after managing at the very peak with Liverpool Football Club remains to be seen.

A role with a national team, like Germany, would certainly carry its appeal, one might imagine, given the comparatively lighter workload on and off the training ground.

A return to club football eventually?

Some have a sneaky suspicion that Klopp won’t be able to resist the allure of club football forever.

The question is: Which project would carry a similar level of intrigue to jobs at Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool?

Perhaps a stint in the Italian, Spanish or French top-flight is next on the cards.

