(Video) Klopp responds to end of season ‘doubts’ after Atalanta defeat

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season and after being in the hunt for four trophies, a few bad weeks has left us close to throwing three pieces of silverware away.

Asked whether the defeat to Atalanta has brought doubts over how the season would end, the boss said: “I cannot deny that it looked like last night like that.

“The good thing about low points, it’s easy to improve so because that you only have to make the next step and that’s what we definitely have to do and we have to show that immediately against Crystal Palace.”

It’s scary to see the German admit that success may be slipping away but it’s all about getting a reaction from his squad and let’s hope a victory over Crystal Palace can set up a memorable game in Italy.

Failing to do one of those things could rule another trophy out for this season, meaning the pressure is really increasing on us all – let’s hope we show our character and keep the fairytale dream alive.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 0:10) via Sky News on YouTube:

