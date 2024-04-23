(Video) Liverpool FC release footage of Mourinho spectating Fulham game

Jose Mourinho has become a shock candidate for the next Liverpool manager and the club have stoked the flames of this rumour with a video they’ve shared.

During the ‘Inside’ video they released from our game with Fulham, there was a deliberate inclusion of the Portuguese coach.

The role of the YouTube video is to tell the story of the day and it was well documented that the former Chelsea man was in attendance.

It certainly doesn’t make the 61-year-old any more or less likely to take the job at Anfield but there will be many who read more into this decision.

You can watch the clip of Mourinho (from 3:12) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

