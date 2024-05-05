(Video) Roy Keane hits the nail on the head with his verdict of Klopp’s reign at Liverpool

Roy Keane isn’t a man to dole out praise too freely, so when he hails a player or manager as ‘amazing’, you know they’ve done a bloody good job.

That was the word the Irishman used in summing up Jurgen Klopp during his lengthy reign at Liverpool, which is now into its final month.

The former Manchester United captain put any enduring rivalries aside to speak the truth about one of the greatest-ever Anfield managers, saying of the German on Sky Sports: “I’ve huge respect for him and what he’s done for this club – the personality, the style of football. They’re back competing at the highest level.

“They’ve had disappointments like every other club. The way they fell away in the last few weeks was probably hard to stomach for Liverpool fans – the Everton performance and result, the European game losing 0-3 at home, even his little spat with Salah – that’s left a bit of a sour taste.

“But if you step back and look at the bigger picture, what this man and manager is about – I think he’s been amazing.”

Fair play to Keane, he’s nailed it with his assessment of Klopp’s time at Liverpool.

Yes, a potential Premier League title challenge may have fizzled out during a wretched April, but before his arrival in 2015, the Reds hadn’t consistently pushed for domestic supremacy since the first managerial reign of Sir Kenny Dalglish in late 1980s and early 90s.

It’ll be during our final match of the season at home to Wolves in a fortnight’s time that we well and truly witness how much this incredivle 56-year-old German means to the people of this city.

You can view Keane’s comments below, via @SkySportsPL on X: