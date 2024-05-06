(Video) Arne Slot makes telling nine-word admission after Feyenoord’s 5-0 win on Sunday

Arne Slot made a telling comment to a reporter after Feyenoord’s 5-0 win over Zwolle on Sunday, amid his impending move to Liverpool.

The 45-year-old stayed on the pitch for a good few minutes after the final whistle at De Kuip, performing his own take on Jurgen Klopp’s famous fist pumps and leading a call-and-respond chant with home supporters.

Afterwards, one journalist put it to him that ‘it looked very much like they were saying goodbye to you and you were saying goodbye to them’, to which the Reds’ incoming head coach replied with a smile: “I think I agree that it looked like that.”

That nine-word admission, on top of Slot saying that an announcement over his impending move could be made ‘in the next days’, is yet another unmistakable clue that we’re merely waiting for the appointment to become official.

We trust that Liverpool will formally break the news when the moment is right, with the possibility that Klopp will be allowed to see out his final two matches in charge without any distractions.

You can view Slot’s reply at the press conference below, via @SkySportsNews on X: