(Video) Semedo sent off for truly dreadful studs-up tackle on Mac Allister

Nelson Semedo saw red in the opening half hour of action at Anfield following a bad tackle on Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentine international was crunched by the Wolves star, with a further VAR review upgrading Chris Kavanagh’s initial yellow card call to red.

The Merseysiders have secured third spot in the Premier League regardless of the result secured against Gary O’Neill’s outfit at Anfield.

