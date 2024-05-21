What Arne Slot’s ex-coach just said about him should excite Liverpool fans

The similarities between Jurgen Klopp and incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot may intrigue fans.

The pair both notably succeeded in working-class cities, as the Dutchman’s old boss pointed out when analysing his ex-protégé’s rise in the coaching world.

“Arne shares some details with Klopp, particularly where they come from. Rural men turned city boys,” the former Zwolle manager told Simon Hughes at The Athletic.

“Klopp did it in Dortmund and Arne did it in Rotterdam: working-class cities, similar to Liverpool.”

The 45-year-old joins having secured the KNVB Cup in his final year in charge of Feyenoord.

Why this matters for Liverpool

It has become increasingly difficult for anyone involved in football to be vaguely grounded.

The money involved is ridiculous, egos can quickly blow out of proportion, and worldwide fame is a guarantee for any at the top of the game.

Much like our outgoing head coach, however, Arne Slot’s roots appear to have kept him relatively well rooted to the ground.

It bodes well for anyone hoping to forge a connection not only with the playing squad but, more importantly, the fanbase.

A fanbase Jurgen Klopp decreed to be the ‘superpower of world football’.

