‘Reinforcement is needed’ – Liverpool aiming to wreck contract talks for Serie A defender

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool have designs on ruining contract talks for one defender in whom they hold a keen interest.

The Reds have made two additions to their backline this year in Jeremy Jacquet and the on-loan Ronald Araujo, with the latter frequently operating at right-back in recent games and being preferred to Jeremie Frimpong.

Andoni Iraola still has Conor Bradley to return from injury and heighten competition for that place in the line-up, but it appears that the Anfield hierarchy could still enter the market for a new recruit in 2027.

Liverpool eyeing 2027 swoop for Pierre Kalulu

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, there is a ‘consensus’ in the Liverpool boardroom that ‘reinforcement is needed’ at right-back, and a couple of options from Serie A have been targeted.

One of those on the shortlist is Pierre Kalulu of Juventus, with Anfield chiefs appreciating his versatility and his technical and athletic qualities. The Bianconeri are currently trying to tie him down to a new long-term contract, although a potential intervention from Merseyside could impede those negotiations.

Wesley Franca of Roma has also been ‘closely monitored’ by the Reds as they scour the continent for prospective right-back signings.

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What qualities would Kalulu add to Liverpool?

Liverpool had reportedly been scouting Kalulu earlier this year, so their interest isn’t wholly new – might they try and make a move for him in the coming months?

Similar to Joe Gomez, the 26-year-old can operate at full-back or centre-back, and he’s played mostly on the right in the early weeks of this season (Transfermarkt).

Total Football Analysis highlighted in detail his ‘defensive discipline and awareness’ – traits where Frimpong has sometimes fallen short at Anfield – and the figures below from Fotmob illustrate his strongest defensive attributes.

2026/27 Serie A Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Dispossessed 0 99th (top 1%) % of duels won 64.5% 93rd Possession won in final third 0.5 89th Interceptions 1.17 72nd

At present it’d seem that Liverpool don’t urgently need to sign a right-back, with Araujo excelling on that flank lately and Bradley still to return, although circumstances could change if the Uruguayan doesn’t sign permanently and the latter takes time to get back up to speed after being out injured for nine months already.

Kalulu seems like an intriguing option to consider, although sporting director Julian Ward would need to summon all of his powers of persuasion if Juventus are determined to extend the Frenchman’s contract.