(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Having correctly called Liverpool to beat Manchester United 4-0 last week, Chris Sutton has now given his prediction for today’s Merseyside derby.

Andoni Iraola has his first taste of this fixture since taking charge of the Reds over the summer, with his team making their second visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium seven months on from the 2-1 triumph last season in which Virgil van Dijk scored a stoppage-time winner.

While the red half of the city were toasting a memorable 4-0 victory in the last Premier League game, Everton were pummeled by Brentford by the same scoreline in theirs, a bruising defeat in which they had James Tarkowski sent off in the first half.

Sutton makes Merseyside derby prediction

Sutton made his forecast for the Merseyside derby in his weekly Premier League predictions column for BBC Sport, and he’s gone for Liverpool to replicate the scoreline from this fixture last April.

He wrote: ‘Everything points to a Liverpool win, but I am hesitant to just go with that because Everton are coming off the back of a drubbing by Brentford. You can imagine David Moyes giving his side a miserable old week and getting stuck into his players.

‘I didn’t think James Tarkowski should have been sent off in that game, but he will be suspended here. It is his absence that swings it for me because he is a real leader for Everton.’

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Liveprool have the difference makers to come out on top

Liverpool fans won’t exactly be rueful over Tarkowski being suspended, given the defender’s history in Merseyside derbies, from last-gasp equalisers to horrendous challenges for which he somehow avoided a red card.

Aside from that, he’ll be a miss for Everton as their defensive general, something that the Reds must seek to exploit this afternoon.

In Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, Iraola has two attacking players who’ve been in brilliant form to do just that. The two £100m+ acquisitions have both had a lot of stick since coming to Anfield, but in recent weeks they’ve lived up to their transfer fees with difference-making performances.

Liverpool’s away form has been excellent this season, with 13 points from a possible 15 on the road in the Premier League and six from a maximum of nine in the Champions League, and the emphatic wins over Man United and Club Brugge were two of their best displays under Iraola so far.

Today’s match is likely to be much closer, with Everton almost always finding added motivation on derby day (especially at home), but the Reds have the quality in attack and defence to fulfil Sutton’s prediction and edge it to claim all three points.