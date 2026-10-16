“We all know…” – Agent speaks out on Liverpool’s interest in winger transfer

Nico Williams in action for Athletic Bilbao (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been named as one of the clubs who’ve shown a recent interest in Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger Nico Williams.

The player’s agent has spoken out about the long list of top teams in the Premier League and beyond who’ve been keen to sign Williams in the last couple of years.

Although we’ve not generally been one of the main names to make headlines regarding Williams, it’s not too surprising to hear his representative, Felix Tainta, open up about the Reds rivalling the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

Nico Williams has considered leaving Athletic Bilbao

Williams’ agent has been honest about the player’s openness to leaving his current club, even though for the time being the 24-year-old has stayed put.

Speaking on the podcast Los Fulanos, as quoted by Marca, Tainta said:

“We all know about Barca’s interest in the summer of 24, after the European Championship. Barca, Arsenal, Bayern, Liverpool, PSG… I could name them all. Everyone wanted Nico, and having a player say no to all these clubs isn’t easy.”

With Williams ultimately ending up staying and signing a new contract, he added:

“Nico had the idea of ​​being able to leave. He’s ambitious. At Athletic, you know the limitations, you know you’re not going to win a Champions League, maybe a La Liga title.

“In the end, when he kept saying, ‘Not here, not here, not here, maybe here, but the situation and what it entails doesn’t add up,’ there’s another twist where you think, ‘What if I renew?’ I brought it up with him, I said, ‘This is what it is, do you want me to fight for it?’ And he agreed. And that’s how we renewed.”

Overall, it’s probably not a big loss for Liverpool that this one never happened, as Williams hasn’t really lived up to his potential.

Do you really see him getting in ahead of the likes of Cody Gakpo or Bradley Barcola right now? It seems doubtful.

While there’s no doubt Williams is a top player on his day, he’s been a little less consistent in recent times, managing only six goals in all competitions last season.