Image via The Overlap

Joe Hart has said that Liverpool need to have ‘grown-up conversations’ with Alisson Becker regarding his contract situation at Anfield.

The Reds’ long-serving number 1 – who turned 34 in October – has just over seven months remaining on his existing deal, and he recently expressed his desire to remain on Merseyside beyond next summer.

The Brazilian’s agent Ze Maria has indicated that ‘preliminary talks’ are underway with LFC rearding a possible extension for the goalkeeper, who produced an outstanding performance in the win at Crystal Palace prior to the international break.

Hart has his say on Alisson’s contract situation

Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, Hart believes that Alisson will be offered a new contract, but the length of those terms could pose a tricky dilemma for the relevant parties.

The ex-England goalkeeper said: “In his eyes there’s still a lot of legs in him, so you’ve gotta be really careful. I imagine Liverpool will offer him a new contract, but they can’t offer him a one-year contract. Can they offer him two (years) with everything that’s gone on, and then you talk about balancing wages?

“I think there needs to be some grown-up conversations behind the scenes. Are Liverpool capable of having those conversations with Alisson? He’s the kind of guy who wants Liverpool to do well.

“He’s an adopted Scouser and I love that about him. He’s one of the best to play in the Premier League, but are Liverpool capable of having those grown-up conversations with him? It felt a bit fractious with him towards the end of last season and potentially he was looking elsewhere.”

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Liverpool must find a way to keep Alisson for at least one more year

Under FSG, Liverpool rarely offer lucrative contract extensions to players over the age of 30, although they made a notable exception for Mo Salah in April 2025, and such is Alisson’s legacy and importance that he too could be afforded special treatment.

He’s currently on £250,000 per week, a figure exceeded by just six of his teammates (Capology), so any renewal would either see the club commit to a significant financial outlay, or the goalkeeper accepting lower wages to remain at Anfield for at least one more year.

Hart’s point about the length of any new contract offer is pertinent. Do Liverpool offer just 12 months and find themselves back at this juncture again next autumn? Do they agree to pay him a high salary for two more seasons, at the end of which he’d be nearly 37?

The Reds have Giorgi Mamardashvili and (from next summer) Lucca Brughmans as prospective long-term successors to Alisson, but such is the world-class brilliance of our number 1 that keeping him for as long as possible seems a no-brainer.

Imagine what the incoming Belgian teenager could learn from the Brazil veteran if the latter is still around to impart priceless advice gleaned from years of playing at an elite level.

Fingers crossed that all parties can find a mutually satisfactory agreement which’ll keep our number 1 at Anfield until at least the summer of 2028.