(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool got off to the perfect start in the Merseyside derby on Sunday but went in at half-time on level terms against Everton.

Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring with a sumptuous volley inside the first five minutes at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and celebrated by running to the corner flag with an ice-cold stare towards the home fans.

However, that strike was later cancelled out by an unfortunate Jeremie Frimpong own goal at the other end, with the Reds right-back slicing his attempted clearance from a free kick into the visitors’ net to inadvertently restore parity.

Isak slammed for ‘anonymous’ first half

Liverpool should’ve retaken the lead a few minutes later when Frimpong delivered a superb cross into Alexander Isak, but the in-form Sweden striker somehow contrived to miss from six yards out and the goal at his mercy.

It wasn’t a great first half from the Reds’ number 9 overall, with Sky Sports reporter Laura Hunter observing for the website’s live match commentary: ‘Bar that one glaring miss earlier, Isak has been pretty anonymous in this game. He’s only touched the ball 13 times.’

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Isak was disappointing for Liverpool in the first half

The Liverpool striker ended the first half with just 15 touches, the fewest of anyone in Andoni Iraola’s side, and completed only nine passes prior to the interval, with neither of his two shots testing Jordan Pickford (Sofascore).

The 27-year-old has been in scintillating form for the Reds, with four of his 10 goals for the season scored in November alone (including two against Club Brugge in midweek), but he’ll have been disappointed with his first-half display against Everton.

The sign of an elite striker is to be able to shake off setbacks such as that close-range miss and bury the next chance which comes his way, and our number 9 will be desperate to make amends after half-time if he gets the opportunity.

What Isak must keep doing is continue getting into positions from which can make a decisive impact, even if it’s been a frustrating Merseyside derby for him at the time of writing.

Everton got away with one with that shocking miss prior to the interval – they mightn’t be so lucky if he gets a similar chance in the second half!