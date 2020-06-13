Liverpool to move for Zaniolo if Roma are forced to sell – report

Liverpool are said to be interested in making a move for Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo, should the Italian be forced to move on this summer.

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting a lot of things globally – and football is no different.

Tuttosport (via Sport Witness) claim that Roma may be forced to sell some of their stars to endure the financial upset caused by the virus.

The report states that Liverpool are ‘hot’ on the midfielder’s trail and are keeping an eye on the situation.

While this could be a reach from Tuttosport, it does make a great deal of sense.

The Reds have shown interest in the finest young players across the world, including the likes of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Kai Havertz, so keeping an eye on Zaniolo makes sense.

MORE: LFC’s interest in Kai Havertz confirmed by reputable journalist

The report doesn’t claim if we’re going to make a move or not, simply stating that we’re one of the names at the forefront outside of Italy.

We didn’t move for Haaland and aren’t likely to go for Mbappe or Havertz any time soon, so to say we’re interested in Zaniolo is harmless speculation.

Tuttosport claim Roma would entertain bids of €60million, but this figure is likely to change.