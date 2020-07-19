Why Adam Lallana signing for Everton could make perfect sense – opinion

Adam Lallana has been tipped to join Liverpool’s bitter rivals Everton on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City are thought to be favourites for the midfielder’s signature, according to the Star, but they’re far from alone in the running.

The Telegraph report that Carlo Ancelotti is interested in the 32-year-old, but will also face competition from Arsenal, West Ham and Crystal Palace for the Liverpool man.

The Blues could have a unique advantage if they are truly interested in Lallana because Everton was his boyhood club and his dad is a supporter.

Lallana has had a memorable career at Anfield – he joined us when we were at a low point and remained part of the squad as we climbed back to the summit.

He’ll leave the Reds this summer as a winner of both the Champions League and Premier League, and we at Empire of the Kop will wish him all the best – even if he makes the trip across Stanley Park.

Lallana will leave a hole in the squad, but we don’t think Liverpool will splash the cash to replace him and instead fancy young Curtis Jones to fill the void.