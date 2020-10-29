Divock Origi tipped to sign for top Belgian club in January with eye on Red Devils – report

Liverpool forward Divock Origi has been tipped to leave Anfield this winter, with the Belgian said to be keen on earning an international call-up ahead of the Euros next summer.

That’s according to Voetbal 24, who say Club Brugge were interested in the striker over the summer but a move failed to materialise.

Since the arrival of Diogo Jota, Origi’s chances at Anfield have diminished and after his lacklustre performance against Midtjylland in the Champions League, it doesn’t seem likely he’ll get many more.

MORE: Former Liverpool player tips Diogo Jota to replace Roberto Firmino

The above report suggests a loan move is the most plausible offer for Brugge to make Liverpool in January, and claim it’s possible Jurgen Klopp will allow it.

With Jota, Bobby Firmino, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Xherdan Shaqiri in the squad, the Reds are well stacked up top, letting Origi go could work for all parties.

Brugge is where former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is plying his trade these days and there may not be a better club in Div’s homeland to earn a call up to the national team – the ‘Red Devils‘ – than the league champions.