Liverpool owners FSG make swift decision on £538m investment – report

Fenway Sports Group are set to expand their sporting portfolio, following an investment of almost £600 million.

As initially reported by the Liverpool Echo, FSG have already made their stance known after the cash injection from RedBird for 10% of their company.

In their statement following the confirmation of the deal last week – as per the Guardian – LFC’s owners stated the investment will allow them to seek ‘opportunities for strategic acquisitions in sports, including teams and venues, media and related businesses‘, with potential moves in the US talked up in the wider media.

But the Echo state the area FSG will be looking to expand into is in fact European football.

Gerry Cardinale, through his RedBird FC arm, already owns a majority stake in Ligue 2 outfit Toulouse, with his firm created with the impetus of acting as an umbrella for numerous sporting clubs, much like how Red Bull work with RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, etc.

While investment in FSG doesn’t necessarily mean Liverpool will see any of it, supporters will be keen to find out if that’s the case and we should get an idea as soon as this summer.

It’s been a dead horse for a long while, but the club’s owners are notoriously tight when it comes to spending their own money on new players. However, with the investment Liverpool have got from FSG in other areas, it’s hard to complain too much without sounding spoilt.