(Image) Liverpool v Aston Villa team news confirmed as Mane dropped & Firmino returns

With eight games to go and only three points separating Liverpool in 7th from the heralded top four spots, there’s still a lot to play for in this unprecedented league campaign.

Though the Reds only take it one game at a time, Klopp appears to have an eye on his side’s impending second-leg clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League and has made changes accordingly.

We’ve an unchanged back four, with Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips continuing to deputise in the centre of defence.

With Liverpool’s midfield somewhat lacklustre against the La Liga outfit earlier in the week, Naby Keita has been relegated to the bench with James Milner taking his place alongside Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum to complete the midfield three

Mo Salah and Diogo Jota file out up front with Bobby Firmino returning to the fold to replace Sadio Mane.

You can catch the full team news below:

