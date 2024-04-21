Journalist claims Liverpool will soon interview ‘leading candidate’ for manager’s job

Liverpool are reportedly set to interview one manager who’s been strongly linked with taking over from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Ever since Xabi Alonso ruled himself out of the running by reaffirming his commitment to Bayer Leverkusen, Ruben Amorim has been the favourite for the Reds job off the back of his fine work with Sporting Lisbon.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Ben Jacobs has said that the 39-year-old will be interviewed by LFC chiefs, although he isn’t the only person that the club have in mind for the managerial vacancy.

The journalist outlined: “It is normal to look at a wide array of candidates, which is why Liverpool didn’t put all of their eggs in the Xabi Alonso basket. Even now, they have not put all of their eggs towards Ruben Amorim despite it being obvious that he is going to get an interview.

“It is obvious that he is a leading candidate, but he is not the only candidate. That is how Liverpool work, and it is smart because if you don’t do your full due diligence, and you’re not open to different opinions and, ultimately, candidates, you are probably not going to end up picking the right one to replace Jurgen Klopp and whoever replaces him has got big shoes to fill.”

Nearly three months on from Klopp’s bombshell announcement that he’d be stepping down at the end of the season, it now feels as if the process of Liverpool appointing their next manager is gradually gaining pace.

The Reds had already made contact with Amorim in recent days, according to Dean Jones, and with the campaign now less than a month away from ending, the board’s thoughts will be firmly fixed on the summer and beyond.

The 39-year-old could take another step closer to lifting a second league crown in four years with Sporting if his side win at home to Vitoria Guimaraes tonight, with nine points required from their remaining five matches to guarantee the title.

He appears to be firmly in pole position for the Liverpool job, but as Jacobs has said, the Anfield hierarchy will have alternatives prepared in case the Portuguese boss doesn’t end up being selected as Klopp’s replacement.

With the end to the season now very much in sight, we can expect the process of appointing the next manager to ramp up over the coming days and weeks.

