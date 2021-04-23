Done Deal: Fabrizio Romano confirms details of Ibrahima Konate’s €35m move to Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly set to secure the services of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman, who the Reds are said to have long-admired, will make the switch to Anfield, with the side set to wrap up the signing to the tune of around €35m – the centre-half’s release clause.

Supplying his famous phrase – ‘here we go’ – to seal the deal, the Sky Sports journalist confirmed that the 21-year-old will sign on a five-year contract.

Ibrahima Konaté to Liverpool, here we go soon! The deal is set to be completed, personal terms agreed on a five-years contract. Liverpool will pay the release clause to RB Leipzig in the next days [around €35m] in order to finalize the signing of Konaté. 🔴 #LFC https://t.co/N4OWqqXiGu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2021

It’s huge news for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with the club having been linked with a host of defenders following the injury crisis that has played a notable part in Liverpool’s derailed season.

While there were concerns over Konate’s prior injury struggles, the latest development offered by Romano would appear to suggest that the recruitment team are confident in the centre-back going forward.

For €35m, for a defender who some believe could turn out to be better than his current defensive partner at RB Leipzig, Dayot Upamecano, we really can’t go far wrong.

