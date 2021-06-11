Some Liverpool fans left ‘confused’ by Liverpool’s Ozan Kabak tweet

An array of Liverpool fans were left scratching their heads following the club’s tweet tagging on-loan star Ozan Kabak ahead of Turkey’s opening group stage clash with Italy in the European Championship.

The Schalke defender is reportedly set to return to his parent club after enjoying an impressive loan spell at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be keen on keeping Ben Davies and Nathaniel Phillips at the side, apparently reassuring the former that he has a future in Merseyside, despite not featuring once since signing from Preston North End in the winter window.

READ MORE: Andy Robertson surprised Scotland teammates and staff with generous gift

The decision to part ways with the Turkey international continues to baffle Liverpool fans, with some believing that the 21-year-old had done enough to earn a permanent move.

Certainly, having joined the club whilst in crisis mode – in the middle of a pandemic – joining up with new teammates to help plaster over our injury crisis in the heart of defence, Kabak arguably performed admirably.

In better circumstances, with a player like Virgil van Dijk to learn from, many will undoubtedly be left wondering what might have been.

Regardless, having signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, the recruitment team have addressed a key area with a particularly highly-rated talent.

You can find some of the fan reaction below:

A little bit confused here?! 😫 are we keeping him or not?! — Ben Collier (@Collier17) June 11, 2021

This is just a very weird tweet — Craig (@1CraigFisher) June 11, 2021

Why we tagging him when we’re not gonna sign him 😭😭 — Cian (@ItsCianLFC) June 11, 2021

I'm confused. You guys took up option not to sign the player and now this? — SouthAfricanRed (@SouthAfricanRed) June 11, 2021