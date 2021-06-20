Club want to remove clause in Liverpool-linked striker’s contract – report

Liverpool have been tenuously linked with a move for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak this summer.

The 21-year-old is already turning heads at Euro 2020 with Sweden, and several clubs have reportedly expressed their interest.

MORE: Liverpool secure signing of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku after club president reveals sale

Liverpool are said to be one of the outfits keens, with Spanish outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa claiming Isak’s recent performance against Spain has caught the eye of those at Anfield.

A new report in Mundo Deportivo states Real Sociedad are wanting to remove a clause in the striker’s contract, which currently makes it straightforward for Borussia Dortmund to re-sign their former player.

They claim the Bundesliga side have an option to bypass negotiations with the Basque Country outfit for a fee of just £25 million.

That figure is obviously well below the £60 million quoted by Noticias de Gipuzkoa, which would be required by any other club who wanted to speak with Isak.

Mundo Deportivo state Real Sociedad are keen to get the £25 million buy-back clause removed from the 21-year-old’s contrac as soon as possible.

Should they succeed, it’ll put all interested parties on the same playing field…