Liverpool could take advantage of Dortmund’s Malen hesitation in light of Mino Raiola’s update on Reds-linked star – report

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly hesitating in their pursuit of Liverpool-linked Donyell Malen following the release of Mino Raiola’s reported demands.

According to Bild (via Sport Witness), the agent has requested that his client’s wages (apparently amounting to €2m per season currently) be tripled, with PSV’s asking price also giving the Bundesliga outfit pause.

With the Eredivise side said to be asking for a fee in the region of €30 million, according to an Empire of the Kop source, there’s a real possibility that Jurgen Klopp’s men could capitalise on their European rivals’ hesitation.

READ MORE: Liverpool told how much they’ll need to spend to secure the services of Adama Traore – report

Assuming that we are at least likely to raise £60m in player sales, which will go towards our transfer kitty, a fee amounting to potentially half that target to secure the services of the Dutch international seems far from excessive.

With Liverpool able to offer more lucrative wage packets, we shouldn’t imagine that Raiola’s demands will be entirely out of reach either, especially not after Michael Edwards and the recruitment team work their magic.

At 22-years-old, the player’s profile certainly appears to fit nicely with the kind of target we’d imagine the club going for, with the forward potentially likely to accept a backup option role with a view to competing for a first-XI spot.

Liverpool could return for prolific former ace who seems to have gotten over the worst of his injury struggles