Fans may have to get used to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s new change

Football fans may have to get used to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s new look without his iconic glasses.

The boss’ spectacles go hand in hand with a club branded baseball cap, but it seems the German is opting for a different appearance.

Liverpool supporters will have noticed Klopp without his glasses during pre-season, and it seems the 54-year-old will continue going without – as he didn’t wear them when the Reds took on Norwich City over the weekend.

According to the Mirror, the boss may occasionally still don his specs on the touchline, but he now doesn’t need to wear them all the time.

A source told the outlet; “He’s had a bit of treatment on his eyes which went really well.

“It means he doesn’t need to wear his glasses all the time, but he still may wear them occasionally in the dugout.”

It obviously matters very little what Klopp looks like on the touchline, but it will take some getting used to – especially for fans of Liverpool and the boss’ previous clubs!

The Reds are in action again this coming week, set to take on Burnley at Anfield in the Premier League…