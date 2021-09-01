Pundit fears serious ‘blow’ for Liverpool should key figure depart

Noel Whelan has claimed that the potential departure of Michael Edwards would be a “blow” for Liverpool.

The Sporting Director has been an integral part of the Merseyside-based outfit, helping negotiate contracts for key stars this summer in addition to a swathe of remarkable signings in recent years.

“He’s been brilliant at bringing players in and selling players so naturally his loss would be felt. He has basically built the team along with Jurgen Klopp,” the former Leeds United star told Football Insider.

“When you lose somebody who knows the club inside out like he does, it can upset the balance.

“It is not easy to replace someone who has built up that trust with the manager. It would definitely be a blow if he left.”

Possessing a deft hand when it comes to securing quality players for cut-price fees, Edwards’ transfer artistry will no doubt be a big miss for us given our financial limitations.

It would be dismissive to overlook the potential on offer from Assistant Sporting Director Julian Ward, though, it has to be said that the Liverpudlian would have his work cut out for him to replicate the kind of business presided over by his mentor.

It’s a hugely worrying exit in the context of speculation tipping next summer as the ‘big one’ for Liverpool.

We’ve adjusted to significant losses before, though it would be foolish to suggest a like-for-like replacement will be easy to come by, at least initially.

