Klopp hints at potential system tweak ahead of pivotal Man City clash

Jurgen Klopp suggested in pre-Manchester City press conference that he ‘could change system’, as quoted in a tweet by Goal journalist, Neil Jones.

The Reds lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to an adductor injury prior to the club’s meeting with Porto in the Champions League midweek, with the Englishman set to miss out on the national side’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers beyond the weekend.

Klopp says he has "three options" to play right back v Manchester City. "We have James, we have Joe, we have Neco. We could change system. There are a lot of things possible. Whoever plays there should be protected by at least two players."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 1, 2021

As such, it leaves the manager with a choice between James Milner, Joe Gomez and Neco Williams to deputise in the fullback’s stead.

At this point in time, it seems most likely that our vice captain will fill the gap left by absentee Alexander-Arnold.

The 35-year-old performed admirably in the right-back’s place in our 5-1 Champions League demolition of Porto and had been substituted relatively early in the second-half – potentially looking ahead to our return to domestic action.

Having said that, Klopp is not beyond surprising fans when he feels he needs something different on the day.

Losing one of his vital contributors to our forward play may very well tempt the former Borussia Dortmund boss to extract some threat from elsewhere within the squad.

