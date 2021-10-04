Exclusive: Ex-Liverpool striker fires FSG financial warning: “I would be very skeptical if…”

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has warned that his old side could be at risk of achieving success only sporadically without a more flexible financial approach.

The Reds have come under the spotlight of late due to their inability, thus far, to secure talismanic forward Mo Salah on fresh terms.

🗣️"If the notion is that Liverpool always have to do it on a shoestring budget – that might work one season in every four or five in terms of winning trophies."@StanCollymore warns #LFC's limited spending could set the club back in its pursuit of top honours 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AH0pNgidhl — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 3, 2021

The Athletic reported that the Egyptian international does wish to remain at Anfield, though there is a certain amount of hesitance on the part of the club’s hierarchy with regard to breaking the wage structure.

Sustainability has very much been the name of the game with regard to Fenway Sports Group’s Anfield tenure, though there does remain a solid case for an exemption.

Given the scale of contribution Salah has provided since joining us in 2017 – not to mention his status as arguably one of the top three players on the planet – not bending to accommodate such a star would seem an ill-advised move on our part.

We can understand the fixation with keeping the books balanced, given how other elite European heavyweights have fared with a less restrictive fiscal policy, but there does come a time when rules have to be exceptionally broken to sustain success.

