(Image) Tyler Morton makes England debut for under 20s as he comes on as a second half sub

Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton impressed against Preston North End in the League Cup and that was enough for an England call-up.

The Wirral-born midfielder was called up to the under 20 squad for the very first time and came on in the game away to Portugal.

Despite the fact that the young lions lost 2-0, the 17 minutes of game time that our youngster was able to play will no doubt have been proud ones for him and the family.

The young man who signed a new long-term deal in 2021 shared an image on his Instagram story alongside his parents as they were all beaming with pride for his achievements.

Our No.80 has come on leaps and bounds in the past few years and long may his sharp rise to stardom continue.

Here’s the full image he uploaded to Instagram:

