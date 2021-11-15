(Video) ‘Let’s go!’ – Harvey Elliott back on the grass for the first time since his ankle surgery as his comeback continues

Harvey Elliott has been actively updating supporters with his comeback and now the club joined in with a big update.

It was great to see that he has been back on the grass for the first time since his ankle injury against Leeds United.

There have been plenty of updates from the 18-year-old as he has stepped up his rehabilitation recently but today is a milestone event.

The psychological bonus of being back on the grass and being closer to the rest of the squad whilst they train, would be huge.

We certainly don’t want him to rush back but the sooner he can help the team and our depleted midfield, the better.

Congratulations to our No.67 and hopefully he’ll be fit after the festive period, if not before.

You can watch the video of Elliott returning to the grass courtesy of @LFC on Twitter:

🗣️ 𝙇𝙀𝙏'𝙎 𝙂𝙊! Stepping up that rehabilitation work at the @AXA Training Centre 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gyljnvnqTJ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 15, 2021

